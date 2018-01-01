01 Jan 2018

Tropical Storm Tembin - Rapid Assessment Report: Municipality of Bacolod- Kalawi, Maguindanao

Report
from ACTED
Published on 26 Dec 2017
preview
Download PDF (226 KB)

Brief Overview of the Context and Province

Bacolod-Kalawi is a 3rd class municipality in the province of Lanao del Sur. According to a 2015 census, it has a population of 20,841 people. It was formerly known as Bacolod Grande, it was changed into its present name by virtue of Muslim Mindanao Autonomy Act No. 32 in 1994. The town is politically divided into 26 barangays.

Bacolod- Kalawi is one of the municipalities just in the vicinity of Lake Lanao. On December 22, 2017 the highway of the lakeside town was flooded due to continuous rains due to tropical storm Vinta (Tembin).
Among the 26 barangays, 8 were affected by the tropical storm.

Findings

Based on MDRRMO and MSWDO report, 893 families with 3,602 dependents were reported as affected by the flash flood because of typhoon Vinta. Three casualties were reported in the municipality, including an eight months old baby, while 12 female were injured because of the landslide.

