Tropical Storm Tembin - Rapid Assessment Report: Madalum, Lanao del Sur

Brief Overview of the Context and Province

Madalum is a 3rd class municipality in the province of Lanao del Sur. According to the 2015 census, it has a population of 23,127 people. It is one of the municipalities within the vicinity of majestic Lake Lanao.

Madalum is one of the heavily affected municipalities in Lanao del Sur by the tropical storm Vinta. The PDRRMO, quoting MDRRMO Madalum’s report, reported that continuous rains brought by tropical storm ‘Vinta’ (Tembin) triggered flooding in the villages of Kormatan, Dandamun, Bato, Poblacion and Paridi Kalimodan with rocks and boulders and trees. This area is prone to landslides but this is the first time a debris flow happened.

Findings

Around ten in the morning on December 22nd severe tropical storm Vinta hit the town, ravaging houses as reported by MDRRMO.

As could be observed in the area by the Madalum’s MDRRMO, it was determined that the number of affected families, dead, missing in the below-named barangays