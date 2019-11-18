18 Nov 2019

Tropical Storm Ramon forces out 3,000 evacuees in Camarines Sur; PDRRMC to reconvene for "Sarah"

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Nov 2019

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay

PILI, CAMARINES SUR, Nov.18 (PIA)—As TS Ramon continues to shower the province with intermittent heavy rains, the risk increases for possible mass earth movement particularly in landslide and flood prone areas.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Camarines Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) recorded more or less 17 municipalities comprised of 51 barangays affected with heavy flooding. More or less 886 families composed of 3, 311 individuals were forced out of their homes and stayed at various evacuation areas to ensure their safety.

Camarines Sur Governor Miguel “Migz” Villafuerte released another memorandum reiterating his directive to all local chief executives and disaster managers to strictly and continuously monitor their areas of jurisdiction, particularly vulnerable barangays for possible rise of floodwaters and occurrence of landslide.

He said he will rely on the “sound judgment” of local chief executives to order pre emptive evacuation, even cancellation or suspension of classes if they think the situation calls for it.

TS Ramon caused minor landslides in Brgy. Sta. Rosa Del Norte in Pasacao and damaged 2 houses in Brgy. Mananao, Tinambac, both in the province of Camarines Sur.

Eight (8) families were also forced to evacuate at Brgy. Odicon in Pasacao, due to the rise of floodwater.

PDRRMC is set to re-convene Monday, Nov. 18 to conduct a pre-disaster risk assessment for the upcoming weather disturbance that might also affect the Bicol region. (LSMacatangay-PIAV/Camarines Sur)

