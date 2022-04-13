Tropical Storm Megi (Agaton), Philippines, Flash update #2 (13 Apr 2022)

HAZARD INFORMATION

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), as of 1000 HRS UTC+7 of 13 April 2022, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) formerly Tropical Cyclone (TC) MEGI (Agaton) has dissipated.

However, scattered rainshowers will prevail over Quezon, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Visayas.

Hazards Affecting Coastal Waters In the next 24 hours, swells from Typhoon “MALAKAS” will bring rough seas (2.8 to 3.7 m) over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. These conditions may be risky for most seacrafts. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to remain in port or take shelter, while those operating larger vessels are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions. With this development, this is the final weather advisory.

CHRONOLOGY OF EVENTS:

On 9 Apr, the LPA East of Eastern Samar had developed into a Tropical Depression (TD). Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 1 was issued over provinces in Eastern Visayas and the northeastern portion of Mindanao. The TD meandered over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas.

On 10 Apr, the TD intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) at 0400 HRS UTC+7 while moving west northwestward over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. TCWS no. 2 was issued over the southern portion of Eastern Samar, the extreme southern portion of Samar, and northern portion of Dinagat Islands. At 0630 HRS UTC+7, the TS made landfall over Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar and maintained its strength while moving slowly westward. TCWS no. 2 was raised over the eastern portions of Leyte.

On 11 Apr, the TS continued to move towards the Leyte Gulf, weakened into a TD by 0700 HRS UTC+7 and at 1500 HRS UTC+7, made landfall over Basey, Samar.

On 12 Apr, the TD continued to meander over the Samar-Leyte area and at 2100 HRS UTC+7, weakened into an LPA and all hoisted TCWS were lifted.

DISASTER AND RESPONSE INFORMATION

IMPACTS: According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as of 0700 HRS UTC+7, 13 April 2022:

Related Incidents : 407 flooded areas (20 subsided, 15 receding), 43 rain-induced landslides, 6 flash floods

: 407 flooded areas (20 subsided, 15 receding), 43 rain-induced landslides, 6 flash floods Affected population : 237,864 families (688,539 persons) have been affected from 1,129 Barangays in the following Regions: 1, 5, 6, 7, 8,10, 11, 12, CARAGA, BARMM, and CAR 96,165 persons displaced and 64,579 of which are reportedly inside 558 evacuation centres 44 dead, 8 missing, and 8 injured

: Damages : 341 damaged houses (322 partially, 19 totally) have been reported in Regions 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, CARAGA with the cost of damage amounting to 14.2K USD 201 road sections and 7 bridge sections have been affected 1,851.5 hectares of crops have reportedly been affected in Region 8, 12, and BARMM with the cost of damage amounting to 1.03M USD

: Critical Lifelines : A total of 69 cities/municipalities experienced power outage 7 of which have had power restored; A total of 3 cities/municipalities experienced water supply interruption none of which have had water supply restored

:

?**PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:**

NDRRMC raised its alert status to RED on 8 April 2022, 1700 HRS UTC+7 in response to the impacts of TS MEGI (Agaton)

Meetings among the Pre-Disaster Risk Analysis (PDRA) group, core group, NDRRMC member agencies, and Office of Civil Defense have been facilitated

Continuous monitoring and dissemination of early warning information and advisories through SMS, social media, and official channels down to the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRMC)

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), PAGASA, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have taken necessary actions in response to the effects of TC MEGI (Agaton) as detailed in the Situational Report from NDRRMC

13 cities/municipalities in Region 11 and CARAGA had declarations of State of Calamity

According to the NDRRMC, all operations are being managed at the regional level with support from the national.

