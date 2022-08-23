Tropical Storm Florita Developments being monitored: Philippine Red Cross ready to respond

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon alerted its volunteers and staff and prepared its assets as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that a low pressure area is now a tropical depression with its local name Florita on Sunday, August 21.

“Bago pa man pumasok ang tag-ulan ngayong taon, handa na ang Red Cross na magbigay tulong sa ating mga kababayan. Bilang katuwang ng pamahalaan, laging maaasahan ang serbisyong hatid ng Red Cross. Katuwang natin ang ating mga volunteer at staff na walang takot na magbigay ng tulong sa gitna ng mga posibleng panganib dulot ng bagyo,” Chairman Gordon said.

Under the weather conditions stated in its bulletin issued at 5 am today, August 22, the state weather bureau also reported that scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

With this report, the PRC advises the public to follow the organization’s 4Ps: Predict, Plan, Prepare, and Practice. Upholding its mantra “Volunteers + Logistics + Information Technology = a Red Cross that is Always First, Always Ready, Always There,” the PRC, under the leadership of Chairman Gordon, has maintained its modern operations with assets delivering quick services to emergency situations arising due to hazards.

PRC chapters with situational reports in Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Quirino, and Southern Leyte have alerted RCAT/RC 143 volunteers to monitor their areas and prepare rescue equipment. Volunteers and staff are on standby for any untoward incidents caused by heavy rainfall.

For any emergency assistance, please call the PRC’s Operations Center at 143 or 790-23-00.