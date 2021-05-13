Tropical Storm 03W (Crising), Philippines - Flash Update #1

PHILIPPINES

OVERVIEW: As of 1000 HRS 13 May 2021, Tropical Storm 03W (local name: Crising), intensified from a tropical depression while moving west-northwestward towards Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area of the Philippines.

LOCATION: At 0900 HRS today, the centre of the eye was located based on all available data at 330 km East of Davao City (07.2 °N, 128.8 °E )

STRENGTH: Maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the centre and gustiness of up to 80 km/h

OUTLOOK:

Track: move westward or west northwestward and is likely to make landfall over Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area between tonight and tomorrow early morning (14 May).

Intensity: Slight intensification is likely and is forecast to remain as a tropical storm prior to landfall. Throughout tomorrow, TS 03W is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression as it traverses the rugged landmass of Mindanao and will emerge over the Sulu Sea on Saturday (15 May) early morning. TS 03W is forecast to weaken into a remnant low on Sunday (16 May) early morning while passing over Palawan and dissipate shortly afterwards.

HAZARDS: heavy rainfall that may possibly cause flooding and rain-induced landslides especially in the susceptible areas in Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

IMPACTS: Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) have been raised in the storm's path.

TCWS no.2 is raised over the southern portion of Surigao del Sur, northern Davao Oriental, northeastern portion of Davao de Oro (light to moderate damage to structures in exposed communities).

TCWS no.1 is raised over the rest of Surigao del Sur, the rest of Agusan del Sur, the rest of Davao Oriental, the rest of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, and eastern Bukidnon (slight damage to structures in exposed communities).

Models do not show a concentrated population exposed to moderate or severe damaging winds (within the extended forecast area) at this time. All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding. (source: PDCGlobal)

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management councils concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and monitor the situation.

The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates.