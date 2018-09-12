Tropical cyclones Florence and Mangkhut pose threats

After a quiet start, the Atlantic hurricane season has become very active. Of three named tropical systems, Hurricane Florence is by far the most dangerous. The strongest storm globally is Typhoon Mangkhut in the western North Pacific.

At 1000GMT on 12 September, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h (130 mph), the equivalent of a category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, and a minimum central pressure of 946 hPa, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the on Thursday and Friday.

It is also a very large storm, with hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).

It is unusual to have such a strong hurricane so far north. The last major hurricane to impact the Carolinas was Hugo in 1989.

NHC warned that the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. In the worst affected areas, the water has the potential to reach 9-13 feet (2.7 - 4 meters) above ground if peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

In Wilmington, North Carolina, which is one of the areas where Florence may make landfall, NOAA tidal data shows a sea level rise of around 20cm (0.7 feet) since 1930s, meaning the storm surge will be higher and impacts greater than otherwise.

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in Coastal North Carolina of 20 to 30 inches (508 to 762 mm), isolated 40 inches (1016 mm). “This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding,” according to NHC.

Some of the weather models predict that it may stall and sit and spin for a couple of days, just as Hurricane Harvey did over Houston last year.

Typhoon Mangkhut

Forecast track 19.9.2018 of Typhoon Mangkhut

In terms of the strength, Typhoon Mangkhut is the strongest tropical cyclone at the moment, with a central pressure of 905 hPa, and strengthening. It is very large, with winds exceeding 90 kmH extending 220 km outwards from the centre

On the forecast track, Typhoon Manghut will may hit the northernmost islands of the Philippines on in the night between Friday 14 and Saturday 15 ( local time) as a low CAT5 equivalent hurricane, with winds of 210 km/h, gusting to 305 km/h. It is then forecast to head towards Hong Kong, China and the southeast coast of the Chinese mainland.

There will be heavy associated rainfall, with accumulated totals up to 200 to 350 mm, waves from 3 to 12 meters (close to Mangkhut’s center) and dangerous storm surge.