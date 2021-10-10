Tropical Cyclone Lionrock, Philippines, Viet Nam, Flash Update #2

PHILIPPINES

IMPACTS: According to reports from the NDRRMC , as of 7 Oct, TC LINROCK have caused the following: 1,701 families (8,048 persons) affected and 3 people dead.

RELATED INCIDENTS: A total of 65 flooded areas, 9 rain-induced landslides, 1 tornado and 8 other related incidents in Region 6, 7, 8, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa as reported by the National Disaster Risk and Managemeng Council ( NDRRMC ).

VIET NAM

LOCATION: Tropical Storm - Lionrock, is located in the NW Pacific Ocean within 87 km (54 miles) from Viet Nam.

INTENSITY: maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (40 mph), and wind gusts up to 83 km/h (52 mph).

MOVEMENT: West-northwest at about 24 km/h (15 mph).

OUTLOOK: Expected to weaken over the next 24 hours. It is cautioned, however, that the storm's actual position may shift significantly over the next few days. Based on the current forecast (the storm's center and path), the center is expected to make landfall within the next 4 hour(s), along the shores of/near of Hai Phong – Thanh Hoa Viet Nam, with sustained winds of about 65 km/h (40 mph).

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: At most winds strong enough to cause tree branches to break is possible in the North Central Coast and Red River Delta Region of Viet Nam.

0.03 to 0.08 m of Storm surge is possible.

76.2 to 152.4 mm of tropical cyclone associated rainfall is possible in areas of North Central Coast and Red River Delta Region of Viet Nam.

EXPOSURE: For the extended forecast, models do not show a concentrated population exposed to moderate or severe damaging winds (within the extended forecast area) at this time. All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding.

PREPAREDNESS: The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control held a meeting with ministries, provincial/local govt. and other related agencies to actively responding to the TC LIONROCK which is currently approach Hai Phong – Thanh Hoa (VNDMA).