Tropical Cyclone Kompasu, Philippines, Viet Nam, Flash Update #3

PHILIPPINES

• RELATED INCIDENTS: A total of 257 flooded areas (230 of which have already subsided), 43 rain-induced landslides in Region 1, 2, 3, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, 6, CARAGA, and CAR as reported by the National Disaster Risk and Management Council (NDRRMC).

• IMPACTS: According to the situational report from the NDRRMC, as of 20 Oct, TC KOMPASU have caused the following: 248,263 families (940,847 persons) affected in 1,788 barangays, 130,035 people displaced (1,775 in 60 evacuation centres), 41 dead, 17 missing, and 5 injured.

• DAMAGES: 10,562 houses (570 totally, 9,992 partially), 320 roads (314 of which are already passable), 39 bridges (25 of which are already passable), and 46.8M USD worth of damages to agriculture and 38.9M USD worth of damages to infrastructure. A total of 140 cities/municipalities experienced power outage (power has been restored in 130 cities/municipalities) and 11 cities/municipalities experienced water shortage (supply has been restored in 10 cities/municipalities).

• PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:

o 1,1418 families (5,461 persons) were preemptively evacuated and 1.76M USD worth of assistance (in the form of hygiene kits, family food packs, sleeping kits and modular tents,

AICS, malong, blanket, sleeping kits, burial assistance to AICS, financial, family kits, sleeping kits, kithcen kits, RTEF) has been provided to victims in Region 1, 2, 3, MIMAROPA, and CAR.

o At the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Office and Field Offices the following are available: 21.3M USD worth of standby funds, 318.2K family food packs worth 3.7M USD, other food and non-food items worth 14.2M USD (DSWD);

o The NDRRMC has been on ALERT STATUS: RED since the start of the pandemic.

Coordination with local disaster management agencies and relevant authorities, data collection, search and rescue operations, and rapid assessment are ongoing; the NDRRMC met regional authorities on 18 October to discuss the result of their assessments and based on this meeting, the impacts of TC KOMPASU to the Philippines is still within the national capacity.

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates once more information from official sources becomes available.