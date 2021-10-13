Tropical Cyclone Kompasu, Philippines, Viet Nam, Flash Update #2

PHILIPPINES

• RELATED INCIDENTS: A total of 107 flooded areas, 14 rain-induced landslides in Region 1, 2, 3, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, and CAR as reported by the National Disaster Risk and Management Council (NDRRMC).

• IMPACTS: According to reports from the NDRRMC, as of 13 Oct, TC KOMPASU have caused the following: 6,111 families (21,511 persons) affected, 11,525 people displaced, 13 dead, 9 missing, and 3 injured.

• DAMAGES: 109 houses (55 totally, 54 partially), 108 roads, 21 bridges, and 9.88M USD worth of damages to agriculture. A total of 102 cities/municipalities experienced power outage (power has been restored in 58 cities/municipalities) and 1 cities/municipalities experienced water shortage.

• PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE: o 1,968 persons were preemptively evacuated and 14.9K USD worth of assistance has been provided. o At the Departent of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Office and Field Offices the following are available: 2.67M USD worth of quick response funds, 381.9K family food packs worth 4.51M USD, other food items worth 4.16M USD, and non-food relief items worth 9.,95M USD (DSWD); o The NDRRMC has been on ALERT STATUS: RED since the start of the pandemic.

Coordination with local disaster management agencies and relevant authorities, data collection, search and rescue operations, and rapid assessment are ongoing.

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates once more information from official sources becomes available.

VIET NAM

• OVERVIEW: as of 1000 HRS UTC+7 of 13 October, the location of the storm's centre was estimated based on all available data at 19.0 degrees North latitude; 112.1 degrees East longitue, about 200 km from Hoang Sa archipelago to the North, about 700 km from Thanh Hoa, abut 710 km from Nghe An, about 640 km from Ha Tinh according to Viet Nam's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

• INTENSITY: the strongest wind in the area near the centre of the storm is measured at 100-120 km/h; strong winds and gusts extend 350 km from the centre of the storm.

• In the next 24 hours: the storm is seen to move rapidly to the west at 25-30 km/h, entering the southern waters of the Gulf of Tonkin and is likely to gradually weaken in intensity. By 1000 HRS UTC+7 f 14 October, the location of storm's centre will be at about 18.8 degrees North latitude; 106.2 degrees East longitude, on the sea from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh with sustained winds of 60-75 km/h.

• In the next 24 to 36 hours: the storm is foreseen to start moving in the southwest direction at 20-25 km/h going inland from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh and will likely weaken into a Tropical Depression then into an area of low pressure as it makes its way to Lao PDR with sustained winds of less than 40 km/h.

• HAZARD: o Heavy rainfall from 13-15 October in: (1) the Northern region and Quang Tri (moderate to heavy and at times very heavy rainfall of 100-150 mm with some places over 200 mm); (2) Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh (heavy to very heavy rainfall of 200-300 mm with some places over 350 mm); (3) for the Central Region, due to the influence of cold air intensification combined with the tropical convergence band, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall (NCHMF); 76.2 to 152.4 mm of tropical cyclone associated rainfall is pssible in Northern and Central Viet Nam and in Lao PDR as well as Northeastern Thailand (PDC-Global). o Strong winds from 13-14 Octoer in the coastal area of Quang Ninh to Quang Binh (NCHMF); winds strong enough to cause treen branches to break is possibe in the northern regions of Viet Nam (PDC-Global). o Storm surge of 0.3 to 0.9 m is possible in the coasts of the nortern regions of Viet Nam (PDCGlobal).

• PREPAREDNESS: o The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control held a meeting to actively respond to TC Kompasu with VNDMA, NCHMF, and six provincial governments that were potentially impacted by TC Kompasu, the media, and other related agencies (VNDMA). o The provincial governments have developed the plan to ensure the safety of the people, as well as migrant workers, and is ready to evacuate the people to avoid the effects of TC Kompasu (VNDMA).

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates once more information from official sources becomes available.