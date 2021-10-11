Tropical Cyclone Kompasu (Maring), Philippines, Flash Update #1

PHILIPPINES

OVERVIEW: TC KOMPASU (local name "Maring") intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it moves westward towards Babuyan Islands, Philippines according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

LOCATION: The centre of TC KOMPASU (Maring) was estimated based on all available data at 240 km East of Aparri Cagayan or 265 km East Southeast of Calayan, Cagayan (18 7 N, 123 9 E).

INTENSITY: maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the centre gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 850 km from the centre.

TROPICAL CYLCONE WIND SIGNAL (see table)

HAZARDS: heavy rainfall in Regions I, II, and III Under these conditions, scattered flash floods and rain induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas under that are highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps severe winds in any of the areas under TCWS no 2 due to the expansive wind field TC KOMPASU (Maring) and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, occasional gusts reaching strong to gale force winds are possible in areas of Visayas, Mindanao, and the rest of Luzon (PAGASA).

TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK: TC KOMPASU (Maring) is forecast to move westward and the possibility of landfall over mainland Cagayan or a close approach over Batanes is not yet ruled out TC KOMPASU (Maring) is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning and continue moving westward towards Hainan, China TC KOMPASU (Maring) may reach typhoon category tomorrow afternoon or evening over the West Philippine Sea and start to weaken once it makes landfall in Hainan Island.

EXPOSURE: an estimated 164 791 people, 51 497 households, and 2 99 Billion (USD) of infrastructure are potentially exposed to moderate to severe damaging winds (with damage expected closer to the shores). All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding (PDC Global).

POTENTIAL IMPACTS winds strong enough to topple trees and cause power loss is possible in northern portions of the Philippines 76 2 mm to 152 4 mm of tropical cyclone associated rainfall is possible in the northern half of Luzon Island in the Philippines (PDC Global).

PREPAREDNESS: the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has been on ALERT STATUS RED since the start of the pandemic.