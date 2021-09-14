Tropical Cyclone Conson: Philippines, Viet Nam Flash Update #3

PHILIPPINES

• OVERVIEW: On 6 Sep 2021, the low-pressure area East of Surigao del Norte developed into a Tropical Depression and further developed into a Tropical Storm by 1600 HRS UTC+7 and into a Severe Tropical Storm by 1900 HRS of the same day while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea towards Eastern Samar. By 2100 HRS of the same day, Tropical Cyclone (TC) CONSON (local name: Jolina) rapidly intensified into a Typhoon and made landfalll in the vicinity of Hernani,

Eastern Samar. TC CONSON made several landfalls in Samar from 6-7 Sep 2021, and then in Dimasalang, Masabate (0900 HRS, 7 Sep), Torrijos, Marindque (0050 HRS, 8 Sep), and lastly in San Juan, Batangas (0900 HRS, 8 Sep).

• RELATED INCIDENTS: flooding remains in 21 areas in Region 3 (19) and 6 (2) and flooding has reportedly subsided in 163 areas in Region 3 (31), CALABARZON (72),

MIMAROPA (11), Region 5 (10), Region 6 (30), Region 7 (2), Region 8 (7); 1 soil erosion, 25 rain-induced landslides, 3 maritime incidents, 1 storm surge

• AFFECTED POPULATION: 1,347 affected barangays, 81,077 families (313,399 persons) affected, 29,832 displaced (11,212 displaced in 181 evacuation centres; 18,620 outside evacuation centres) across several regions (Region 3, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, 6, 8, 12, NCR) (NDRRMC).

• CASUALTIES: 19 dead (16 of which are still for validation), 24 injured (5 of which are still for validation), 5 missing (3 of which are still for validation) (NDRRMC).

• DAMAGES: 11 roads and 1 bridge are still not passable; 159 roads and 6 bridges previously reported not passable are now passable; 15,790 houses (6,122 partially and 600 totally) in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, 6, 8; 21.2M USD worth of damages to agriculture in Region 3, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, 6, 8 and 1.27M USD worth of damages to infrastructure in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, 6.

• CRITICAL LIFELINES: power has been restored to 36 out of 37 cities/municipalities that experienced power outage; water supply has been restored for 4 out of 9 cities/municipalities that experienced water supply interruption/outage; 1 of 2 airports that were non-operational is now operational; 20 of 54 seaports that were nonoperational, are now operational

• PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE UPDATES:

o 5,845 families or 24,213 persons were preemptively evacuated

o A total of 26.6K USD worth of assistance have been provided to Region 3, MIMAROPA, Region 5, and 6 as reported by NDRRMC;

o 25.8 Million USD worth of standby funds and prepositioned relief stockpile are available in the central and field offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development as of 1500 HRS, 13 Sep (DSWD).

VIET NAM

• OVERVIEW: on the evening of 12 Sep 2021, TC CONSON (local name: Storm no. 5) weakened into a low-pressure area. At 1000 HRS of the same day, the low-pressure area continued to weaken (VNDMA).

• CASUALTIES: 1 death in Kon Tum and 2 sea vessels sank (VNDMA).

• DAMAGES: 31 houses damaged and 1,070 hectares (2,472 acres) of rice fields in Central Viet Nam (VNDMA).

• PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE CAPACITIES: The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control -

o disseminated warnings through SMS and news articles;

o preemptively evacuated 11,057 households (32,529 persons);

o put 500,000 soldiers on standby, readied evacuation plans, and ordered sea vessels to stay in the ports.

o reviewed high-risk areas for flood and landslides, close monitoring of hazards, and conducting of preventive measures for tropical cyclone associated hazards.

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further development and issue necessary updates.