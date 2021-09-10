Tropical Cyclone Conson: Philippines, Viet Nam Flash Update #2

PHILIPPINES

• OVERVIEW: TC CONSON has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 2200 HRS UTC+7, 9 Sep 2021 and is now within 386 km (240 miles) from Viet Nam as of 1600 HRS UTC+7, 10 Sep 2021. The center is expected to make landfall within the next 27 hour(s), along the shores of/near Quáng Nam, with sustained winds of about 74 km/h (46 mph)

• RELATED INCIDENTS: flooding remains in 42 areas (Region 3, CALABARZON, 6), flooding has subsided in 112 areas, and flooding has started to recede in 4 others; 1 soil erosion, 21 raininduced landslides, 2 maritime incidents, 1 storm surge

• AFFECTED POPULATION: 617 affected barangays, 28,444 families (109,680 persons) affected, 11,737 displaced (9,797 displaced in 245 evacuation centres; 1,940 outside evacuation centres) across several regionsRegion 3, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, 6, 8, 12, NCR (NDRRMC).

• CASUALTIES: 14 reported dead (13 of which are still for validation), 20 injured (4 of which are still for validation), 7 missing (3 of which are still for validation) (NDRRMC).

• DAMAGES: 11 roads and 2 bridges are still not passable; 143 roads and 3 bridges previously reported not passable are now passable; 6,423 houses (6,122 partially and 301 totally) in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, 6, 8; 5.1M USD worth of damages to agriculture in MIMAROPA, Region 5, 6, 8 and 613.5K USD worth of damages to infrastructure in MIMAROPA, Region 5, 6

• CRITICAL LIFELINES: 35 cities/municipalities experienced power outage, 13 of which power was already restored; 5 cities/municipalities, 1 of which water supply was already restored; 2 airports non-operational, 1 of which is now operational; 54 seaports non-operational, 20 of which are now operational

• PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE UPDATES:

o 2,735 families or 11,062 persons were preemptively evacuated

o A total of 20 people (from 32) which previously reported missing have been rescued and found ALIVE. Authorities still conduct Search and Rescue, and validation for the remaining missing people;

o A total of 350 USD worth of assistance have been provided to Region 3 and MIMAROPA as reported by NDRRMC;

o DSWD Field Office CAR has a scheduled delivery of 3,200 FFPs and 135 hygiene kits;

o DSWD-FO coordinated with LGUs with existing evacuation centers to ensure the provision of relief items including personal protective equipment (PPE) and implementation of COVID-19 Minumin Health Public Standard (MPHS) to IDPs

o 26 Million USD worth of standby funds are available in the central and field offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

VIET NAM

• LOCATION: Tropical Storm - Conson, is located in Viet Nam's East sea within 386 km (240 miles) from Viet Nam.

• INTENSITY: Maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h (46 mph), and wind gusts up to 93 km/h (58 mph).

• MOVEMENT: headed West at about 15 km/h (9 mph)

• OUTLOOK: expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours. It is cautioned, however, that the storm's actual position may shift significantly over the next few days. Based on the current forecast (the storm's center and path), and the center is expected to make landfall within the next 27 hour(s), along the shores of/near Quáng Nam, with sustained winds of about 74 km/h (46 mph).

• POTENTIAL IMPACTS: o At most winds strong enough to cause tree branches to break is possible in the South Central Coast region of Viet Nam

o 0.03 to 0.08 m of Storm surge is possible in the coasts of Quang Nam of Viet Nam.

o 152.4 to 228.6 mm of tropical cyclone associated rainfall is possible in areas of the North Central Coast, South Central Coast, and Central Highland Regions of Viet Nam

• EXPOSURE: For the extended forecast, models do not show a concentrated population exposed to moderate or severe damaging winds (within the extended forecast area) at this time. All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding.

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates.