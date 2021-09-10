Tropical Cyclone Chanthu (Kiko), Philippines, Flash Update #1

PHILIPPINES

• OVERVIEW: TYPHOON (TY) CHANTHU (Kiko) slightly intensifies as it threatens extreme North Luzon; The centre of the eye of TY CHANTHU was located based on all available data, at 220 km Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 220 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.4°N, 123.8°E) (PAGASA).

• INTENSITY: Maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa; Strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 230 km from the centre.

• MOVEMENT: West Northwestward at 20 km/h

• Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) in effect: at most TCWS no.3 - Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours (refer to map for TCWS issuance)

• HAZARDS: heavy to intense and at times torrential rains, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides in susceptible areas as identified in hazard maps; Destructive typhoon-force winds (PAGASA).

• OUTLOOK (PAGASA):

o TY CHANTHU is forecast to move generally northwestward or north northwestward towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area. On the forecast track, the typhoon is forecast to pass over the coastal waters of northeastern Cagayan between this afternoon and evening. Afterwards, the typhoon may cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands and Batanes or pass within their coastal waters tonight through tomorrow afternoon or evening.

o The possibility of landfall over the northeastern portion of Cagayan is not yet ruled out.

o After passing in the vicinity of Extreme Northern Luzon, TY CHANTHU is forecast to move northward for the remainder of tomorrow through Sunday afternoon and may make landfall in the vicinity of eastern Taiwan or pass within its coastal waters. The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday afternoon or evening. Outside the PAR, the typhoon will turn generally north northeastward over the East China Sea.

o TY CHANTHU is forecast to slightly intensify up to 205 km/h in the next 12 hours. After passing the coastal waters of northeastern Cagayan, the typhoon will slightly weaken while moving over Extreme Northern Luzon. Further weakening will begin on Sunday as the typhoon begins to interact with the rugged terrain of Taiwan but will remain within typhoon category throughout the forecast period.