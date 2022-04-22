Tingog sa Komunidad, Community Voices Bulletin: Typhoon Rai (Odette), Philippines, Edition #2 - March 2022 [EN/TL]

INTRODUCTION

Welcome to the second edition of Tingog sa Komunidad (translated as community ovices)! It is an inter-agency community feedback platform that shares views collected insights from affected communities by Typhoon Rai, locally known as Odette.

In February, the Philippines Humanitarian Country Team’s (HCT) Community of Practice on Community Engagement rolled out Tingog sa Komunidad supported by its wide membership as well as private sectors partners that are currently responding to Ty Rai. Tingog sa Komunidad facilitates dialogues between disaster-affected people and the Government as well as humanitarian partners aimed at supporting effective assistance delivery. Tingog sa Komunidad captures key data and information collected through community consultations, including focus group discussions (FGD), key informant interviews (KII) and other assessments which are collectively conducted by Government and humanitarian responders.

This edition of Tingog sa Komunidad presents the priority needs of the affected communities three months after the disaster hit. It reflects community views on the aid assistance they received as well as collective efforts by the CoP to improve the response based on the voices of the community.

Overview of Typhoon Rai (Odette)

It has been more than 100 days since Typhoon Rai (Odette) damaged 2.1 million houses and severely affected 11.9 million people. 21,000 people remain displaced across Region IV (MIMAROPA), Region VI (Western Visayas), Region VII (Central Visayas), Region VIII (Eastern Visayas), Region X (Northern Mindanao) and Region XIII (Caraga), with 14,200 individuals still in 290 evacuation centers (EC) and 6,800 individuals outside evacuation centers staying with relatives or friends.

Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines just before Christmas when the country was starting to ease up COVID-19 restrictions and when families we preparing to reunite after almost two years of lockdown. It made nine landfalls from 16-17 December in seven provinces and five regions.

The humanitarian community launched the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities, a strategic response plan, was launched on 24 December 2021, a week immediately after the typhoon. It was updated in early 2022, and re-launched on 2 February 2022, prioritizing regions VII[i], VIII and Caraga. Since then the Government and civil society have been working together to address immediate needs of affected people, through life-saving and protection interventions.

On 21 February 2022, the Government signaled its transition to early recovery when the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) issued Memorandum 28 s. 2022 for the deactivation of response clusters for Typhoon Rai. The memorandum was issued in view of the decreasing number of IDPs, closing of most evacuation centers and decreasing requests for assistance from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils (RDRRMCs). On the other hand, humanitarian agencies have positioned themselves to continue addressing evolving needs of affected people during this transition. Agencies have also focused to respond to pockets of humanitarian needs in the HNP priority areas and beyond.