Tingog sa Komunidad, Community Voices Bulletin: Typhoon Rai (Odette), Philippines, Edition #1 - February 2022 [EN/TL]

INTRODUCTION

Welcome to the first edition of Tingog sa Komunidad (Community Voices), an interagency community feedback platform that shares feedback and insights gathered from communities affected by Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, in the Philippines. Tingog sa Komunidad aims to facilitate dialogue between disaster affected people and the Government/humanitarian responders to support the effective delivery of assistance. The community feedback platform shares key data and information collected through consultation with communities, through various methods including focus groups discussions, key informant interviews and other rapid assessments conducted collectively by the Government and humanitarian responders. Tingog sa Komunidad is developed by the Philippines Humanitarian Country Team’s Community of Practice on Community Engagement with the support of its wide membership comprised of various international and national organisations as well as private sector partners currently responding to Typhoon Rai (Odette). The Community of Practice members work with the Government to undertake a series of consultations with communities in severely affected areas across Caraga, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

The aim is to understand the immediate needs and priorities of the affected people including community engagement and accountability to affected people in response. The Community of Practice plans to present this evidence-based platform to the Government and humanitarian responders monthly to help them make decisions and advocate for corrective actions to enhance response-wide accountability to affected people in Typhoon Rai (Odette) interventions. This edition of Tingog sa Komunidad provides an overview of the emergency, explains the methodology used to collect the information, shares community views on particular areas of the response, and provides an example of the way radio is being used to reach affected people with vital information.

Overview of Typhoon Rai (Odette)

Typhoon Rai (Odette) swept through 11 of the country’s 17 regions on 16 and 17 December 2021 bringing torrential rains, violent winds, floods and storm surges to the Visayas and Mindanao Islands.

Within 72 hours, a rapid needs assessment was undertaken to confirm the widespread devastation, resulting in the Government’s declaration of the state of calamity for Region IV (MIMAROPA), Region VI (Western Visayas), Region VII (Central Visayas), Region VIII (Eastern Visayas), Region X (Northern Mindanao) and Region XIII (Caraga).

The typhoon severely affected 11.1 million people across the six worst hit regions, leaving 2.4 million people in need of assistance. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the typhoon killed at least 409 people, injured thousands and cumulatively displaced 3.2 million people across ten regions. Around 144,000 remain displaced, and many more are living in damaged shelters with little access to basic services.

The Government and civil society are working together to address the most urgent priorities of the affected communities.

The Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Needs and Priorities document was launched on 24 December 2021, and further revised on 2 February 2022. It prioritises life-saving and protection programmes, focusing on most vulnerable groups, including displaced people, host communities, indigenous groups and other affected people. Humanitarian partners will provide coordinated and multi-sectoral assistance to 840,000 people in the worst affected areas in Caraga region (Surigao and Dinagat Islands) and Central Visayas (Bohol and Cebu) and Eastern Visayas (Southern Leyte).