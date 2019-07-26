Thousands of IDPs remain displaced five years since Zamboanga siege

Displaced families from Zamboanga still live in transitory sites or remain hosted in homes of friends and family.

The people of Zamboanga City could never forget the night when conflict between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) triggered a humanitarian crisis over five years ago.

The smell of gunfire and smoke are still fresh for those whose lives changed in September of 2013. The siege laid waste to 16 barangays, uprooting a total of 119,714 individuals in the span of 20 days. Their homes decimated into debris, these internally displaced persons (IDPs) have since been hosted in transitory sites or in the homes of friends and family. Five years later, the survivors of the Zamboanga siege are still rebuilding their lives.

Life in limbo

A recent UNHCR report revealed that a total of 1,080 persons or 216 families are still living in transitory sites in Buggoc, Rio Hondo, Kasanyangan, and Mampang.

Sensations of panic and fear relentlessly plague the IDPs living in these transitory sites as their dilapidated bunkhouses are no match for the torrential outpourings of the monsoon rains. Damaged boardwalks also pose a danger to the safety of inhabitants in the transitory shelters.

Meanwhile, around 2,250 individuals or 450 families remain to be “home-based IDPs,” a local term referring to displaced persons who took temporary shelter in the houses of relatives and friends. Home-based IDPs have been waiting for permanent housing for five years. In the meantime, they are helping their host families with the day-to-day expenses through income-generating activities.

Continued support

Thee government ramped up its permanent housing program but, there is still a lack of resources that make resettlement difficult. The lack of livelihood opportunities also poses a challenge in the road to recovery. Although most are engaged in various income-generating activities, IDPs barely earn enough to defray the costs of living.

Children also bear the brunt of the hardships of displacement. The report revealed the need to construct more schools that are accessible to IDP children in transitory sites as the nearest schools are at least three kilometers away, making it costly for students to attend school.

At the forefront of saving lives

UNHCR has been one of the key players in providing life-saving assistance and protection to the IDPs in the city.

Since the early days of the siege, the UN Refugee Agency conducted more than 500 protection monitoring activities, yielding 26 reports that were published for informational and advocacy purposes. The reports highlighted concerns experienced by IDPs of Zamboanga such as poor sanitation and hygiene, safety and security risks, and limited access to educational and livelihood opportunities.

Aside from life saving-aid, UNHCR implemented a total of four quick impact projects (QIPs) which benefited more than 2,300 perople, particularly those belonging to islets. Interventions under QIPs included community and livelihood activities such as provision of solar silt dryers, motorized boats used for transporting children to school, and the construction of a 450-meter footbridge.

UNHCR also assisted local government in three phases of profiling IDPs within and outside evacuation centers. The profiling exercises endeavored to improve IDPs’ access of government support and interventions, especially provision of permanent shelter and relocation assistance.

Life after displacement

Forcibly displaced families are treading the road to recovery since the crisis overturned their lives five years ago.

Rebecca is one of the thousands of women displaced by the Zamboanga siege. After spending months in various evacuation centers, Rebecca and her family are starting to rebuild their lives at the Buggoc transitory site. To provide for her family, she manages a small store in front of her shelter while also vending cooked meals to increase income.

As a solo parent of an IDP family, Rebecca puts in double the effort to put their lives back on track.

Despite the situation’s hardships, Rebecca positively looks into the future: “It is my dream for my child to finish college. Maybe when he finishes, we will be able to rise back steadily.”

Ways forward to rebuild lives

UNHCR continues assisting IDPs get back on their feet and helping LGUs uphold the rights and dignity of the forcibly displaced in Zamboanga City five years since the siege.

Last March, the UN Refugee Agency facilitated a two-day workshop together with the city government, in which key lessons from the past half decade were discussed and action points were agreed on.

UNHCR hopes that reinforced coordination with the local government will bolster the delivery of durable solutions to IDPs such as the fast-tracking of awarding of permanent housing units, provision of livelihood programs and projects, and expediting of the installation of crucial facilities in existing resettlement sites.

