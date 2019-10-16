Thousands of clients benefit from Salud Bikolnon program

NAGA CITY, Oct. 14 (PIA) – A total of 2,385 clients benefited from the 3-day Salud Bikolnon Fair held from Oct. 3-5 at SM City Naga, here.

The quarterly mobile health fair was brought by the Department of Health-Center for Health (DOH-CHD) Bicol in Naga City to allow patients from the neighboring Camarines Sur municipalities to avail of the government’s free health services.

Patients and clients lined up at various health booths that were conveniently placed inside the mall to allow easy and opportune chance for those who wish to avail of the free health services such as Newborn hearing and metabolic screening which includes G6PD Deficiency Confirmatory testing, STI and HIV screening, safe motherhood and prenatal services where clients were given a chance to listen to health education. Ferrous sulfate medicines were also given to pregnant women.

The health services offered were also for teenagers who want to seek family planning counseling and family planning services. A teen and family planning clinic booth was setup at the venue specifically for these needs. There were also nutrition counseling and nutrition assessment.

Other services offered include the provision of Human Papilloma Virus vaccine, flu vaccine and Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine (PCV) and Health Emergency Services (HEMS) where there were lectures and practicum on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and basic first aid. There is also a package for non essential communicable diseases like blood pressure assessment and adult nutrition counseling.

Those who have oral health problems were also treated thru fluoride application, oral prophylaxis, atraumatic restorative treatment and tooth extraction.

For elders, there were available Geriatric services like the provision and administration of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) where a total of 165 elderlies were served.

Philhealth personnel also offered various services like the processing of new members, updating of members’ record, issuance of ID and MDR and responded to membership related inquiries.

With the DOH’s battlecry that “no one should be left behind in terms of health services,” Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion believed that indeed everyone should live healthy and happily and that we can only achieve such end if we have the necessary facilities and personnel to address the needs of our people.

“If we cannot access the resources required, there will be a gap that will open up the gates to more problems that are intricate and catastrophic to individual lives and to our society’s development. The city government of Naga, therefore, always commits itself to be reliable and dependable partner in the advancement of the health sector. We stand ready to assist in investing in quality and accessible health care. United, we can make the best and together we shall build a self-reliant and caring community,” Legacion said.

The event was graced by no less than DOH ASEC Nestor Santiago Jr. , DOH Regional Director Dr. Ernie Vera and PhilHealth Regl Vice President Orlando Iñigo. (LSMacatangay)