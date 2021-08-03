Thematic Evaluation of WFP Philippines’ Country Capacity Strengthening Activities between July 2018 and July 2021

Introduction

These Terms of Reference (TOR) are for the “Thematic Evaluation of WFP Philippines’ Country Capacity Strengthening Activities between July 2018 and October 2020”. This evaluation is commissioned by WFP Philippines,and will cover a theme across multiple activities of the ongoing Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2018-2023 during the period July 2018 to July 2021. This Decentralized Evaluation (DE) is considered a mid-term evaluation and is scheduled to take place in 2021 according to the Monitoring, Review and Evaluation (MRE) Plan of the Country Office (CO).

These TOR were prepared by WFP Philippines in collaboration with the Regional Bureau Bangkok (RBB) based upon an initial document review and consultation with the CO’s management, programme, supply chain and ICT teams . The purpose of the TOR is twofold: Firstly, it provides key information to the evaluation team and helps guide them throughout the evaluation process; and secondly, it provides key information to stakeholders about the proposed evaluation.

The Philippines CSP started on 01 July 2018 for implementation within a five-year period until 30 June 2023. In its strategic plan, WFP identified four strategic outcomes and five main activities to promote food security, reduce malnutrition and build the resilience of vulnerable populations. Since WFP is working in a country where the government takes the lead in major emergency undertakings and development initiatives, WFP designed its activities to be carried out in partnership with its main government counterparts at the national and regional levels, to facilitate the transfer of knowledge on zero hunger solutions while augmenting the Government’s emergency response as needed.

Country Capacity Strengthening (CCS) is the main programme implementation approach of the CSP 2018-2023 and is implemented across all CSP strategic outcomes. A core strategy of the CSP is for WFP to phase out of direct implementation of food assistance and instead strategically position itself as a key partner to the Government of the Philippines to strengthen their capacity and technical expertise in delivering food assistance to the most food insecure populations in the country. The CO is therefore keen to learn from an in-depth evaluation how relevant, effective and sustainable this approach is, and how it can improve implementation to better serve its government partners in the Philippines.