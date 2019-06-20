TFBM: Residents at the Marawi MAA Sector 1 can go back home by July

By Ma. Alaine P. Allanigue

QUEZON CITY, June 18 (PIA) — Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Chairperson, Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, also the concurrent head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) said residents of Marawi Most Affected Area (MAA) Sector One can go back to their homes next month.

In spite of the challenges faced by TFBM member agencies in reviving the city that was destroyed by armed conflict two years ago, Del Rosario gave his assurance assured that the rehabilibation process is on track.

“We hope to finish Marawi's rehabilitation by December of 2021,” Del Rosario said during an interview held at the recent opening of ‘Picturing Marawi Photo Exhibit’ held at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The TFBM chair explained that one of their priorities is the debris management, which include clearing of unexploded ordnance, and clearing of damaged buildings.

“We are targeting to completely clear the area of explosives by August 30, 2019, and the clearing of damaged structures will be completed by November 30, 2019, overall rehabilitation as well as completion of vertical projects is expected by December 2021," Del Rosario said.

The MAA is divided into nine sectors composed of twenty-four barangays. Starting this coming July, residents of sector one can go back to their homes, to be followed by sectors two and three by August until November of 2019, provided that they get a permit from the City Government.

According to the Task Force, the Kathanor profiling will resume Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Homeowners and their household members who have not been profiled yet will have a chance to have their information and biometrics taken at the Task Force Bangon Marawi Field Office located at the Marawi Resort Hotel.

During the profiling, all members of the household must be present unless there is a valid reason and proof of his absence.

The profiling activity was temporarily stopped after some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) households who were not in the masterlist demanded to undergo the profiling activity. But sources believed, these IDPs are not really residents of Marawi but from the areas outside of the City.

Picturing Marawi Photo Exhibit

TFBM Chair Del Rosario and Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra led the opening of a photo exhibit called "Picturing Marawi" on 06 June 2019 at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

Photos exhibited shows Marawi at the aftermath of Marawi siege. The photos were taken by Ms. Mylah Reyes Roque at the ground zero a year after the siege ended. Roque explained that her experiences during her days as a journalist inspired her to feature Marawi in a combined perspectives of being a journalist, a wife of a public figure (wife of former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque), and an observer.

Del Rosario said the exhibit signified the triumph of peace over lawlessness, stressing that similar incident should never happen again.

Meanwhile, Marawi Mayor Gandamra expressed his gratitude to all the people who exerted effort in helping the Marawi City rise again.

The exhibit will be shown in the following venues:

SM Southmall - June 24 to 29, 2019

SM City Sucat - July 22 to 28, 2019

SM City Rosario - August 5 to 11, 2019

SM City Telabastagan - August 25 to 31, 2019

