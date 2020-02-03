TFBM relocates remaining IDPs from evac center to transitory shelters

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Feb. 3 (PIA) -- The transfer of the remaining 64 displaced families in Sarimanok Tent City Site 2 to the Rorogagus Transitory Shelter Site 2 in this city marks the closing of the last evacuation center.

The displaced families received the keys of the housing units and water rain collectors from the National Housing Authority (NHA), a member-agency of the Task Force Bangon Marawi's (TFBM) Subcommittee on Housing.

Agakhan Menor Ambor from Raya Saduc expressed his thanks to TFBM, NHA and the local government of Marawi, as they have been transferred to a more comfortable home.

“Maraming-maraming salamat sa lahat ng tumutulong sa amin, sa TFBM, NHA, LGU Marawi, lahat ng bumubuo na agency na tumulong sa amin na malipat dito," said Ambor

(Thank you very much for the help extended to us by TFBM, NHA, LGU Marawi, and all the agencies that helped us to transfer here.)

Director Roderick Ibañez, head of NHA - Marawi Project Management Office shared that as soon as the displaced families arrive at their housing units, the electricity will be installed immediately.

Ibañez also shared that a water truck from NHA will provide them with water every other day until the installment of water pipelines in the units is completed.

“Pagpasok nila dito may kuryente na, meron na din tubig. Binigyan namin sila ng rain collectors pantulong. Every other day may dumarating na water truck namin pantulong sa supply, in the next few months, may mga tubo na,” said Ibañez

(There will be electricity and water when they come here. We also gave them rain collectors to help them out. Water trucks will also visit every other day for additional water supply. While, in the next few months expect that there will be water pipes already.)

Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge of Marawi City Social Welfare and Development, Rismira Yap Adap of OIC CSWD emphasized that TFBM and LGU Marawi will continue to provide assistance to the displaced families until they recover.

“Iyong tulong naman para sa ating mga IDP hindi mawawala hangga’t hindi nakakarecover. Nandoon pa rin ang suporta ng ibat’ ibang ahensiya,” said Adap.

(The assistance for the IDPs will continue until they have recovered; Continuous help from different agencies led by TFBM and LGU Marawis are still apparent.)

The transfer of the IDPs was supported by the City Government of Marawi, Philippine Army, Marawi City - Philippine National Police, Department of Public Works and Highways and Department of Education. (LEA | PIA ICCC)