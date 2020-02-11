TFBM launches ‘Talakayan’ with Marawi IDPs

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Feb. 7 (PIA) -- The Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) through its Information Management and Strategic Communication Support Group (IMSCSG) headed by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and Philippine Information Agency (PIA) launched here the Talakayan sa TFBM to provide a venue for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) to share their issues and concerns to TFBM member-agencies.

Through key person approach, IDP leaders from each transitory shelter site were able to air their issues and concerns to the TFBM.

“I hope through this, we can convey to all IDPs all the updates and interventions being conducted by TFBM in coordination with the local government units,” said TFBM chair and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario during his opening statement.

Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra also emphasized the importance of the Talakayan to inform the IDPs on the various services that they can receive from the TFBM member-agencies.

Norjana Serad from Bahay Pag-asa Phase 2 in Mipaga said that she is happy that she was able to air their needs to the TFBM chairman and Marawi City mayor.

“Nagustuhan ko ang Talakayan dahil nakaharap ko sina Secretary del Rosario at Mayor Gandamra at nasabi namin ang mga pangangailangan namin sa Bahay Pag-asa,” said Serad.

(I like this “Talakayan” because I met Secretary del Rosario and Mayor Gandamra and I was able to present our needs at Bahay Pag-asa.)

Meanwhile, Asliya Abas from the Rorogagus Transitory Shelter Site affirms that the event paved an opportunity to air their concerns to TFBM.

“Ito ay maganda na pagtitipon dahil nailalabas ng mga tao kung ano yung mga pangangailangan nila, mga gusto nila,” said Abas.

(This is a good avenue for people to present their needs and what they want to have.)

In partnership with the Radyo Pilipinas Marawi, a member-agency of IMSCSG, the Talakayan is also being aired on various local radio stations in the city.

Other agencies invited for the first Talakayan include key persons from the National Housing Authority, Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The monthly Talakayan aims to create an opportunity for exchanging information and perspectives, clarifying viewpoints, and provide answers to concerns and issues of interest to the community. (LEA |PIA ICCC)