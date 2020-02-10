10 Feb 2020

TFBM continues to pour livelihood assistance to IDPs

Report
Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 Feb 2020

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Feb. 7 (PIA ICCC) -- The Subcommittee on the Business and Livelihood of Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) here together with partner organizations continues to pour livelihood opportunities to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Marawi through the 16th Kawiyagan (livelihood).

TFBM Field Office Manager Assistant Secretary Felix Castro Jr. shared that Kawiyagan showcases the convergence of the different government agencies and private organizations to aid the IDPs to recover through livelihood assistance.

“Ipinapakita ng Kawiyagan na ang gobyerno at partner agencies ay nagkakaisa na matulungan ang mga IDPs Marawi City,” said Castro.

(This showcases that the government and partner agencies are united in helping the IDPs of Marawi City.)

Speaking on behalf of Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr, Deputy Presidential Peace Adviser Isidro Purisima emphasized that the government will continue to support the affected communities.

“Ang gobyerno ay mananatili sa inyong likuran at aaalayan kayo sa inyong pagbangon. Naway mas pagbutihin ninyo ang inyong gawain, upang makamit ang inyong pangarap na mapayapa at maunlad na Marawi,” said Purisima.

(The government continues to support and guide you in your recovery. We hope that you better your work so that you will achieve your dreams of a peaceful and progressive Marawi.)

Meanwhile, Mohammad Birua a recipient of carpentry toolkit from the Department of Trade Industry (DTI) is thankful that he can finally continue his job before the siege happened.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa kanila dahil hindi kami iniwanan,” said Birua.

(We thank them for not leaving us.)

Below is the distribution list of the agencies for the 16th Kawiyagan.

Launched on August 24, 2018, the Kawiyagan is a monthly distribution of livelihood assistance spearheaded by TFBM for the IDPs of Marawi. (LEA | PIA ICCC)

