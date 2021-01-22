TFBM commences work on 2nd new school bldg in Marawi's ground zero

MARAWI CITY, Jan. 22 (PIA) - Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) commenced construction on another new school building inside the most affected area (MAA) of the city.

TFBM chief Secretary Eduardo del Rosario led the groundbreaking rites for the construction of a four-storey school building in Brgy. Moncado Kadingilan on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Php50 million building with 20 classrooms is the second of the 10 school buildings that will be constructed in ground zero under the Marawi City Integrated School project. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is implementing the project through CDH Construction Inc.

Underscoring the importance of education in shaping the foundation of the Marawi youth, Del Rosario said the Task Force is fully supportive to all educational interventions for Marawi.

"We are waiting for the submission of the Department of Education (DepED) for the supporting documents so that we can release the budget for the remaining eight buildings," he said before the capsule laying ceremony.

According to him, all implementing agencies were given until January 31 to submit to the Office of Civil Defense all the required supporting documents so that they can commence their projects by April.

The TFBM chief was joined by City Mayor Majul Gandamra, DPWH District Engineer Omar Diron, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent for Senior High School Dr. Sobaida Diron Ampuan, and Deped OPCEN Marawi Deputy Focal Person Ana Zenaida Unte-Alonto in the capsule laying ceremony.

Gandamra thanked the national government, particularly the TFBM, for the realization of the integrated school in MAA.

"The continuity of education should never be hampered by any challenges. I am thankful that despite our current situation you are all still here to materialize all your commitment and promises to the people of Marawi," he said.

Ampuan also conveyed the gratitude of the Marawi City Schools Division to the TFBM for the school building project. "This building will serve the needs of our thousands of learners by providing them with a learning environment that will allow them to excel in all aspects of their educational endeavors. This will also allow our teachers to perform their tasks in shaping the future of our Bangsamoro learners," she said.

Meanwhile, Diron said the CDH will undertake the project in 270 calendar days effective January 15, 2021. He emphasized that the school building would help more in improving and alleviating the learning and education of students in Marawi City. (APB/PIA-ICIC)