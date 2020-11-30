TFBM chief inspects ongoing repair of mosques in Marawi

By Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development

MARAWI CITY, Nov. 29 – Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Chairperson Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario on Thursday visited Marawi to inspect ongoing government-led rehabilitation projects, including mosques.

Secretary Del Rosario, who was recently confirmed by the powerful Commission on Appointments as the first-ever head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), conducted ocular visits to several project sites, including the repair of mosques inside Marawi’s Most Affected Area (MAA) that were damaged during the five-month battle between government forces and Daesh-inspired terrorists in 2017.

Reconstruction works for the Masjid Darussalam in Barangay Raya Madaya, Masjid Disomangcop in Barangay Daguduban and the White Mosque in Barangay Lumbac Madaya began last month following the release of funds to mobilize project contractors.

In August this year, Secretary Del Rosario led the signing of three Memorandums of Agreement (MOAs) that paved the way for the repair of the three mosques through the incentivized utilization of housing developers’ escrow funds.

It marked the first time that DHSUD released escrow funds, amounting to PhP32.14 million, from private developers intended for socialized housing development and rehabilitation of calamity-stricken areas like Marawi City.

The TFBM chief inspected the progress on the reconstruction of the Dansalan Bato Ali Mosque, which was among the oldest and well-known place of Islamic worship not only in Mindanao, but in the entire country.

In all, the Task Force will spearhead the repair of 30 mosques that were either destroyed or damaged during the siege.

Secretary Del Rosario said the government considers the repair of the mosques as crucial to the social healing of the Maranaos affected by the conflict.

During his visit, Secretary Del Rosario also led the groundbreaking for a Marawi hospital as well as checked on the updates of ongoing road network projects inside MAA.

The TFBM chief also took part in the distribution of tablets by the Kilos Kabataan Livelihood Foundation Inc. to students of a madrasah in Barangay Mipaga. The activity is in line with the TFBM’s non-infrastructure intervention meant to boost e-learning programs for madrasahs.

Secretary Del Rosario had conducted several visits to Marawi this year to ensure the completion of rehabilitation projects by December of 2021. (DHSUD)