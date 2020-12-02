TFBM chief: All projects in Marawi’s MAA, funded by national government

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Dec. 1 (PIA) -- Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Chairperson Sec. Eduardo del Rosario clarified in a Laging Handa Briefing that implementing agencies utilized government funds for the construction of all projects undertaken inside the most affected area (MAA) of the city.

Del Rosario, also the country's housing czar, belied allegations that the agency only depended on donations and official development assistance to fund the rehabilitation of the war-torn city.

"Ang lahat ng public infrastructures na ginagawa natin sa MAA ay funded by the national government. Itong lahat ng ito ay sakto para matapos natin ang rehabilitation by December 2021," said del Rosario.

[All public infrastructures constructed in MAA are funded by the national government. This is enough to complete the rehabilitation by December 2021.]

According to del Rosario, there is a P5 billion budget allocated next year for the completion of the vertical and horizontal infrastructures.

Inside the MAA, ongoing construction includes the Grand Padian Market with Ice Plant, Peace Memorial Park, School of Living Tradition, barangay complexes with health center and madrasah, four-storey integrated school building, road networks with solar lamps and underground utilities and Pumping Bridge.

The TFBM chief also shared the speedy progress of the construction of Grand Padian Market which is about 10,000 square meters.

“Napakaganda ng progress ng [There is a good progress in the construction] public market kasi ito ang magtri-trigger ng economic activity once they have their normalcy,” he added.

Del Rosario also shared that there is about P10.5 billion donation utilized for outside MAA projects.

“Yung mga budget na ibinigay na donation about P10.5 billion sa labas ng MAA. Ito ay ang pagconstruct ng transcentral roads , grant from Japan government pati construction ng 1,500 permanent shelters,” he said.

[The budget given through donation is about P10.5 billion is utilized for projects outside MAA. This includes construction of transcentral roads, a grant from the Japan government and also the construction of 1,500 permanent shelters.]

However, the chief clarified that 2,000 permanent shelters will be constructed out of the national budget and are being implemented by the National Housing Authority.

With donations from private housing developers in the country, repair and reconstruction of mosques has started. Among these mosques are White Mosque, Masjid Disomangcop, Masjid Darussalam, and Dansalan Bato Mosque.

Completed infrastructures so far are the Armed Forces of the Philippines Marawi Maritime Outpost, Mapandi Bridge, Banggolo Bridge, Marawi City Fire Substation, and the PNP Community Police Assistance Center 1.

Marawi rehabilitation works of the government are funded through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management – Marawi Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program. (LELA/PIA ICIC)