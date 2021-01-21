TF Build Back Better lays plans for Bicol rehab

By Keren Anne Bernadas

LEGAZPI CITY, Jan. 18 (PIA) — As soon as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council completes the post-disaster needs assessment in Bicol region on January 25, after the onslaught of typhoons, the National Housing Authority (NHA) will extend and lay its over-all and comprehensive plans of rehabilitation through the Task Force Build Back Better Program.

For one, the reformation and improvement efforts in the province of Catanduanes covering all key areas such as employment, livelihood, housing, infrastructure, the river system, and the roads, NHA General Manager Jun Escalda said during the Laging Handa Network Briefing.

All other projects of DENR, DPWH and other agencies that were stopped due to natural calamities, are included in the recovery and redevelopment plan.

As an initial action plan, Escalada said that NHA will soon build permanent resettlement sites to all typhoon victims in Bato since 2,856 houses were destroyed and families are currently living in tents for over two months now.

Escalada said that NHA has since been coordinating with Bato, Catanduanes LGU headed by Mayor Juan Rodulfo on the future restructure projects in their municipality. (KAB/PIA5)