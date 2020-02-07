07 Feb 2020

TESDA Siquijor provides disaster relief for Taal evacuees

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 Feb 2020 View Original

By Elsa A. Apiag, TESDA-Siquijor IO
Published on February 7, 2020

SIQUIJOR, Jan. 24 (PIA) -- The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) here along with the Lazi Technical Institute (LTI) recently prepared 3,800 pieces or 380 packs of spritz cookies for the Taal evacuees.

Done through the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (UAQTEA) scholars under the Bread and Pastry Production NC II, the products were transported to TESDA Region 7 on Jan. 21, 2020.

The initiative is in reponse to TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña’s directives for regional and provincial offices and other operating units to extend their assistance to the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption, and provide essentials such as face masks, water, canned food, and other food products that TESDA trainees can produce.

With its training-cum-production scheme, where the trainees are currently undergoing training on dressmaking or food production, scholars are tasked to make actual products after lectures and demonstrations.

TESDA staff and scholars are now producing face masks and perishable goods in larger quantities to be delivered to respective drop-off stations.

Among the initial respondents to the distressed groups are TESDA offices with Technology Institutions (TTIs) or Technical Vocational Institutions (TVIs) from different districts, provinces, and regions especially those near the affected area.

Other provinces and regions are also pooling in goods and voluntary cash donations as relief efforts, according to TESDA Siquijor. (rac/PIA7-Siquijor with reports from Elsa Apiag/TESDA-Siquijor)

