TESDA sets up mechanism to attain inclusive, sustainable peace

By Vicente W. Villavert

SAN JOSE, Antique, July 16 (PIA) -- The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) gathered various local government units and national government agencies to discuss mechanisms on how to bring the government and the public closer together in reaching achievable goals.

“There is a need to strengthen the convergence among government agencies and stakeholders to efficiently implement government programs and services to let the people feel the government’s concern for uplifting their lives and address the problem of poverty,” said TESDA-6 regional director Gaspar S. Gayona.

Gayona is referring to Executive Order No. 70, signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in December 2018, that institutionalizes the whole-of-nation approach in attaining development and peace-building initiatives in conflict-affected places.

As stipulated in the Executive Order, the whole-of-nation approach addresses the root causes of insurgencies, internal disturbances and tensions, and other armed conflicts and threats by prioritizing and harmonizing the delivery of basic services and social development packages by the government; facilitating societal inclusivity; and ensuring active participation of all sectors of the society in the pursuit of the country’s peace agenda.

Gayona emphasized that the province is not a conflict-affected area but reminded to keep one’s guard up in order to maintain security, peace and order in the province.

TESDA is head of the Livelihood, Poverty Reduction and Employment Cluster of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

This cluster aims to develop self-reliant, resilient, productive and sustainable communities through harmonized and culturally responsive development programs.

“Together with various stakeholders we will ensure that the communities are provided with relevant training packages for self-employment so that the more enterprises are created in the communities, we could create economic activity,” Gayona said during the orientation on EO No. 70, here.

Gayona also requested the provincial government through vice governor Edgar Denosta to help provide one or two buses which will be used as mobile training buses to be fielded to municipalities that requested for livelihood skills training. (JBG/VWV/PIA Antique)