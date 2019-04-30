TESDA Sec Lapeña cites CTEC’s roles in ending armed conflict

By Rey Anthony H. Chiu

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, Apr. 25 (PIA)—With President Rodrigo Duterte’s signing of Executive Order No. 70 which integrated the convergence of efforts to attain inclusive and sustainable peace especially in ending armed conflict, the country’s premier technical vocational training institution sees the vital role to be played by the Community Training and Employment Coordinators (CTECs).

During the National Assembly of CTECs hosted by Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) April 23-25 at the MetroCenter Hotel here, Tesda Director General and Secretary Isidro Lapeña stressed for more competencies of CTEC practitioners in their critical support role for President Duterte’s Whole of Nation Approach in finally ending the 50 year old armed conflict in the country.

CTECs are supposedly regular local government employees who are Tesda-trained focal persons planning, organizing, managing and monitoring community based training and enterprise development programs (CBTED) in the towns.

CTECs base their existence on a Memorandum Circular No. 2003-174 by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), making CTECs work full time and present legal authority to communities to do their work efficiently.

Through the years however, CTECs policies were not as efficiently followed by several LGUs that authorities now demand competency standards and competency assessment tools to be truly efficient.

The national assembly was aimed for such: identification of evidences for performance criteria of the 5 competency units of CTECs, inventory current competencies of CTECs, recognize existing CTEC organizations and activate non existing CTECs in LGUs.

According to Tesda DG Lapeña, he wants all CTECs to formulate strategies for community training especially for rebel returnees such that these can lead to employment or entrepreneurship using the techvoc skills.

As soon as the CTECs can be organized, Sec. Lapeña wants then to act like planning officers coordinating focused convergence assistance through sustained delivery of basic services and community development bundles for returning rebel families and their new communities.

As per section 2 of the EO 70, the government shall prioritize and harmonize the delivery of basic services and social development packages in conflict affected areas and vulnerable communities and ensure the participation of all sectors of the society in the pursuit of the country’s peace agenda.

TESDA DDG Garpar Gayona, in his topic on community program organizing and development stressed that apart for global competitiveness and social equity aims of TESDA, he emphasized on technical vocational education and training (TVET) for peace and development.

The essential role of TVET is improving the well-being of rural families and communities by increasing productivity, empowering individuals for be self-reliant, one that stimulates entrepreneurship so that communities do not just get past poverty but cross the threshold and remain out of it, DDG Gayona said.

To this, Secretary Lapeña pressed on training that addresses the needs of the lower strata of society, because to him, if this is not the focus, this would become the source of the problem in the community.

With jobs and people’s employability, it will substantially address the problems, he added.

When we do this as one, then we will become heroes of our people and our country, he told the 374 CTECs in the national assembly. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)