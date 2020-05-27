TESDA partners with DND to provide livelihood trainings to former rebels

By Susan G. De Leon

CALOOCAN CITY, May 27 (PIA) --The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in partnership with the Department of National Defense (DND) is set to provide livelihood training to former rebels who have returned in the folds of the law.

This after the two agencies signed a 3-year MOA on May 15, stating that TESDA will provide free skills training, assessment, and issue certifications to qualified DND personnel who have undergone skills training and Trainers Methodology Course.

The trained DND personnel will assist TESDA by conducting skills training programs to former rebels, Indigenous people (IPs), and residents in far flung areas of the country.

The two government agencies will also form a Joint Technical Working Committee (JWTC) and designate their representatives who will conduct regular meetings to formulate, monitor, implement, and evaluate collaborative training programs and activities.

TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña assured that the skills training that will be provided to identified DND personnel will be relevant and up-to-date.

"Our experts and trainers will give a free trainers methodology course for them to ensure that they would have the necessary competencies of a Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) trainer," he said.

Lapeña also thanked DND for trusting TESDA

"I would like to thank Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for allowing TESDA to train its trusted personnel so they in turn, could train IPs and former rebels which affirms their mandate of being a reliable partner in national development and promotion of the welfare of the Filipino people," he added.

The DND also agreed that it will allow the use of its facilities and equipment for training and assessment, including the use of its vehicles to implement mobile training programs in far-flung areas in cooperation with TESDA Technology Institutions.

Lorenzana shared that TESDA and DND have been planning for a stronger partnership to create a secured and stable environment on conflict-affected areas to foster progress in far flung communities of the country.

"We've been talking about this for a long time and we recognize the importance of TESDA. Now that we are seeing a better implementation of the TESDA mission, I convey my sincerest gratitude for its whole trust and confidence to DND and AFP," he said.

Both agencies are active members of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), a convergence of government agencies tasked by President Rodrigo Duterte to end insurgency in the country through whole-of-the-nation approach. (TESDA/PIA-NCR)