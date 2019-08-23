TESDA organizes PRLEC in Kalinga to implement EO 70

By Peter A. Balocnit

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Aug. 22 (PIA) - -The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority(TESDA) recently organized the provincial Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) of the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict(ELCAC).

The PRLEC chaired by TESDA is one of the 12 clusters of the National Task Force-ELCAC to implement Executive Order No. 70 or the “Whole-of-Nation Approach” of solving the 50-year old insurgency problem in the country.

Marlyn Necesito of TESDA-Cordillera presented the overview of PRLEC to members composed of agencies that provide employment and livelihood to communities. The cluster aims to develop self- reliant, resilient and sustainable communities through harmonized and culturally responsive development programs.

The PRLEC members at the regional level have been meeting and have agreed on areas of convergence based on the assessment of the military on the presence of communist terrorist groups (CTGs).

For Kalinga, Balbalan was chosen as a PRLEC convergence area for the implementation of member-agency services and projects from 2019 to 2022.

According to the 503rdInfantry Brigade, 18 barangays in five municipalities in Kalinga are CTG- affected areas. Balbalan has seven infiltrated barangays. The CTG members under of KLG Baggas continue to intensify their recruitment and IPO works in the municipalities of Balbalan, Pinukpuk, and Lubuagan to sustain their mass base in the areas.

The PRLEC cluster had their workshop to input initial commitments from member-agencies.

During the meeting, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources committed to assist fishpond owners in the convergence area on tilapia culture; TESDA to provide skills training; Department of Science and Technology on Community Empowerment through Science and Technology; National Irrigation Administration for the construction of Communal Irrigation System; Dept. of Trade and Industry for the conduct of entrepreneurial training; Land Bank on lending services; Philippine National Police on law enforcement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines on security and the Philippine Information Agency on advocacy. (JDP/PAB-PIA CAR, Kalinga)