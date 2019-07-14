TESDA hastens delivery of services in conflict-prone communities

By Jocelyn P. Alvarez

PAGADIAN CITY, July 12 (PIA) -- Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Zamboanga Del Sur Provincial Office bared its plan to drumbeat delivery of government services in depressed and conflict-affected areas in the province.

TESDA Provincial Director (PD) Engr. Adrian Ampong said the authority is set to create programs that will support value chain.

“Value chain, meaning, ang prevalent livelihood sa barangay, sudlan nato ug training,” (value chain means whatever prevalent livelihood that the community is into, we will come in with training) he said.

“The rest of the agencies nga naay mga programa, mo participate, mo counterpart o compliment sa atong ipadala nga training,” (Other concerned government agencies with programs will compliment the training that we will bring-in in the community), Ampong added.

“Halimbawa, magpa training tag agriculture, sa rice farming, so naa ta’y tabang gikan sa Department of Agriculture (DA) para sa ilang pag supply sa similya sa rice; sa training part pud nato, mupadagan ta’g training sa masonry para sa paghimo sa dike; mupadagan ta’g training sa plumbing para maghimo sa irrigation; so kana tanan nag evolve na sa usa ka product na rice production, so ang barangay mahibalo nga naa ta’y gobyerno na mutabang nila.” (For example, if we bring to the community training on agriculture, specifically for rice farming, DA will come in to compliment the services by providing rice seeds. For our part, we will conduct training on masonry for the installation of dike and plumbing for the construction of irrigation. These all evolve in one product, which is rice production, so the community will realize that there is a government that is willing to help them.) Ampong explained.

The said program is specifically focused for rebel returnees and identified barangays in the province prone to insurgency to help them have a better quality of life as anchored on Executive Order No. 70 under President Duterte’s directive to craft a concrete program that covers shelter, employment and livelihood that will eventually lead to a sustained peace and order in the country. (ALT/JPA-PIA9/Zamboanga del Sur)