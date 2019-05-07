TESDA eyes more livelihood trainings for FR in SurSur

By Nida Grace P. Barcena

BISLIG CITY, Surigao del Sur, May 7 (PIA) –- The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Surigao del Sur official has committed to provide more livelihood training programs for former rebel members of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

In a press statement, TESDA Provincial Director Rey Cueva reiterated his commitment to provide livelihood trainings during the discussion with the officials of 75th Infantry “Marauder” Battalion (75IB) recently.

“The agency is prepared to accommodate more students to fast-track their reintegration process," Cueva said.

Both officials said the trainings are aimed at developing technical skills and competencies which could help former terrorists land jobs or start their own livelihood activities.

The trainings offered for this year are welding and fabrication, electrical installation, and maintenance, bread and pastry production, food processing, and organic agriculture.

According to Captain Edwin Leo Franco Francisco, 75IB Civil Military Operation Officer, TESDA was able to train 30 E-CLIP beneficiaries on carpentry, automotive mechanic, and masonry among others last year.

Lt. Colonel Jaime Datuin, 75IB Battalion Commander, thanked TESDA official for its commitment and dedication to help in ending the local communist armed conflict.

“We want our former terrorist members to go back to their communities and become responsible and productive citizens. Providing them with livelihood skills is one way of helping them regain their dignity which was taken away by the communist-terrorist CPP-NPA,” he said.

Datuin is hopeful that other NPAs would be encouraged to lay down their arms and back to the folds of the government and live into a normal life.

“We do not want them to die in vain as terrorists because they are still our brothers,” he noted. (with a report from 75IB/PIA-Surigao del Sur)