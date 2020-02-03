03 Feb 2020

TESDA Caraga, stakeholders extend disaster relief for Taal evacuees

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original

BUTUAN CITY, Jan. 31 -- With the recent Taal volcano eruption, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Caraga has extended their assistance to the victims, as well as other regional offices in the different parts of the country.

TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña has issued directives for regional and provincial offices and other operating units to provide necessities such as face masks, water, canned food, and other items that the agency can donate.

TESDA Region V (Bicol Region) immediately launched the ‘Operation Tabang’ with the help of the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) scholars and professionals, and other TESDA Technology Institutions (TTIs).

As such, TESDA Caraga was able to donate one box of face masks and 11 boxes of food products from various training centers in the region.

Other agencies were able to donate other goods through the training-cum-production scheme implemented by the TTIs. The trainees of dressmaking and food production were able to produce face masks and perishable goods in large quantities.

TESDA Region II (Cagayan Valley), TESDA Bicol Region (Region V), and even the local government unit (LGU), Juban Training Center had a mass-produced biscuits, cookies, and face masks which were then transported to the regional offices of TESDA located in areas that cater evacuees of the said calamity.

In addition, TESDA Region III (Central Luzon) relayed 7.5 sacks of rice and other goods to TESDA Region IV-A (CALABARZON) of which were distributed in Cavite.

Donations from the Central Office were forwarded to the provincial offices in TESDA Batangas and Cavite. TESDA National Capital Region has also prepared clothes donations, boxes of facial masks, hygiene kits, water bottles and canned goods for the Taal evacuees.

Apart from goods, other regional offices offered to provide financial assistance. TESDA Caraga Regional Office and its province offices in Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Sur, TESDA Region IV-B (MIMAROPA), Region X (Northern Mindanao), and Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) pooled such donations as relief efforts.

Other institutions also took part in the delivery of relief operations and donated goods to the agency. The Sorsogon National Agricultural School and the San Francisco Institute of Science and Technology were able to render 6,900 face masks. (TESDA-Caraga/PIA-Caraga)

