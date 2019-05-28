TESDA-Caraga orients partners, stakeholders on EO 70

By Tesda Caraga

BUTUAN CITY, May 28 -- The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)-Caraga today orients partners and stakeholders on Executive Order 70 in one of the local convention centers here.

In his speech, TESDA-Caraga Regional Director Florencio F. Sunico, Jr. pointed out the importance of convergence, saying that in every cause, for it to succeed, there must be a convergence effort by and among concerned groups and individuals.

Sunico further said that since TESDA is the lead agency of the Livelihood, Poverty Reduction and Employment Cluster, there is a need to orient the cluster members.

The TESDA chief of the region also underscored that the activity is also the agency’s response as member of the national task force to end local communist armed conflict and therefore attaining peace and development in the country thru community-driven Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Under the cluster are: Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC), National Food Authority (NFA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (Phil-FIDA).

Executive Order 70 series of 2018 institutionalizes the whole-of-nation approach in addressing the root causes of insurgencies, internal disturbances and tensions, and other armed conflicts and threats by prioritizing and harmonizing the delivery of basic services and social development packages by the government, facilitating societal inclusivity, and ensuring active participation of all sectors of the society in the pursuit of the country’s peace agenda.

The said EO is in sync with the Joint Communique signed by ASEAN Member States during the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Manila last August 5 2017, which reaffirms the importance and effectiveness of the Whole-of-Nation approach (as opposed to a purely military option) in combating terrorism and violent extremism).

Moreover, the EO provides that in order to achieve inclusive and sustainable peace, government policy should recognize that insurgencies, internal conflicts, disturbances and tensions, and other armed conflicts and threats are not only military and security concerns, but are symptomatic of broader social, economic and historical problems, such as poverty, historical injustice, social inequality, and lack of inclusivity. (Robert E. Roperos, TESDA-Caraga/PIA-Caraga)