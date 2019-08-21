Tech4ED center opens in Panaon town

By Shaine Mae R. Nagtalon

PANAON, Misamis Occidental, July 25 (PIA)--The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Municipality of Panaon launched the Tech4ED center held at Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO), Panaon, Misamis Occidental.

The center will serve as a knowledge hub for e-EDUSKILLS (alternative learning system, skills and language training) and e-ASSIST (ICT literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial literacy training).

Municipal Mayor Francisco Paylaga Jr. said, “We are very thankful to the DICT for the Tech4ED Project which could help us improve our municipality.”

The Tech4ED stands for Technology Empowerment for Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development.

DICT MisOcc Provincial Officer Engr. Eugene Raposala presented the overview of DICT office and other programs including Pipol Konek, eBPLS, and Internet connectivity in Panaon.

"DICT Rural Impact Sourcing Program is intended to create meaningful ICT- enabled jobs in socio-economically disadvantaged areas in the country. It specifically focuses on areas where there is high population but low employment due to lack of investors," he added.

Raposala also shared the importance of providing students a means to learn Information Communications Technology (ICT).

Meanwhile, Tech4Ed focal, Engr. Joel Hoy explained further what Tech4ED means and introduced the different services one can avail at the Tech4ED Center.

He said the center will serve as a knowledge area promoting digital literacy, business hubs and delivery channels of government services targeting out-of-school youth and adults, senior citizens, overseas Filipino workers and relatives, persons with disabilities, teachers, students, women, indigenous people and the general public.

A Tech4ED Center has ICT equipment like computers with internet connectivity provided with access to the Tech4ED platform that has several segments. Each segment has components that aim to develop and enhance varying levels of knowledge and skills competencies of the various sectors of society especially the un-served and underserved. (Shaine Mae R. Nagtalon/PIA MisOcc)