TD Vicky leaves 7 dead, 1 missing in SurSur

By Nida Grace P. Barcena

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur, Dec. 22 (PIA) – Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky left seven persons dead, one missing and forced thousands to flee their homes on Friday.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRRM) Office Chief Abel de Guzman identified the casualties as: Nilo Lagura, 53 years old, Male, from Patong-patong, Madrid town; Elizer Jalapit , 54 years old, male, from Diatagon, Lianga; Corsino Bohol Bongcayao, 61 years old, male, from Brgy. Mabahin, Cortes; Rodelo W. Laurente, 36 years old, male, from, Barangay Bolhoon, San Miguel; Princess Oquias, 3 years old, female, from Barangay, Tabon, Bislig City; Jorcel B. Laurente, 2 years old, female, from Barangay Bolhoon, San Miguel, and Tropio Bacor, 62 years old, male, from Barangay Rajah Kabungsoan, Lingig.

The search and retrieval operation for one missing person identified as Bernabe Montes, 56 years old, male, from Barangay Poblacion, Bislig City is still ongoing, according to De Guzman.

Per PDRRMC report dated Dec. 21, some 4,574 families were displaced and sheltered to 144 evacuation centers from 135 barangays of the 17 local government units (LGUs) of the province. Most of the displaced families have already returned to their homes safely over the weekend, except those few families in Barobo, and Tagbina towns who just returned yesterday.

The LGUs have already distributed relief goods to the displaced families. (PIA-Surigao del Sur)