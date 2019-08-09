TD Falcon victims in LdN receive relief goods

By Recthie T. Paculba

LANAO DEL NORTE, Aug. 5 (PIA) -- Taking immediate action to the needs of the victims of tropical depression, the Provincial Government of Lanao del Norte led the distribution of relief goods on August 2 at Fabian Flores Cultural Center, Barangay Maranding, Lala town.

The Municipality of Lala along with the municipalities of Kapatagan, Salvador, Sapad, Tubod, and Sultan Naga Dimaporo were flooded when torrential rains poured on July 15 until the next day which caused rivers to overflow and filled the national highway and other low-lying areas.

Gov. Imelda ‘Angging’ Quibranza-Dimaporo turned over kitchen utensils, canned goods and rice including a family kit to each of the 58 families from barangays Maranding, El Salvador, Pinoyak, Rebe, Darumawang Ilaya, Tenazas, and San Miguel.

“What I ask from you is to think about your safety. Please do not stay near the river or in flood-prone areas. We cannot stop it from happening again. We are the only ones destroying mother nature and it is now that we feel its effect. I hope that those illegal quarrying must be stopped before it will cause more damage to the area and to the people’s lives and I encouraged you to plant more trees,” Dimaporo said.

The governor thanked Mayor Angel ‘Tata’ Yap for actively supporting the efforts of the provincial government and asked the local chief executive to submit the necessary documents to Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Annabelle Mendez to fast track the processing of the financial assistance as well as the provision of roofs to families whose houses were totally damaged under the Poor Shelter Assistance Program.

In the afternoon, the officers and personnel of PSWDO and PDRRMO proceeded to the Municipality of Sapad to handover relief goods to eight families also affected by TD Falcon.

Distribution of relief goods was also done in the municipalities of Kapatagan and Sultan Naga Dimaporo on August 3. (PIO LDN/PIA10)