Task Force Yolanda, NHA turn over housing units in Capiz

By Jemin B. Guillermo

Published on December 7, 2020

ILOILO CITY, Dec. 7 (PIA) -- A total of 1,354 housing units were already turned over by the national government to the people of Pilar, Capiz, December 1.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles led the online turnover of free housing units under the Yolanda Permanent Housing Project for Region 6 to beneficiaries in Pilar, Capiz in coordination with Task Force Yolanda, National Housing Authority (NHA) and local government leaders.

Nograles heads the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Unified Implementation and Monitoring of Rehabilitation and Recovery Projects and Programs in Yolanda-affected Areas.

The 18th virtual turn over of housing units was made in the areas of Morcita Ville Phase 1 with 988 units, and Morcita Ville Phase 2 with 366 units, said Nograles in his official Facebook account.

"We're grateful to the LGU officials and employees of Pilar under the leadership of Mayor Arnold Perez, Vice Mayor Doujie Jack Cantiller, Sangguniang Bayan Members and municipal officials and staff in seeing this project through and for working double time for the interest of the beneficiaries,” the Malacañang official said.

During the online turnover of free housing units to beneficiaries, Nograles likewise expressed gratitude to the regional office of the NHA.

He said "we're very thankful to the leadership of General Manager Marcelino Escalada, Regional Manager Engr. Antonio Del Rosario and District Manager Dominica San Diego who all provided the direction which our local government leaders followed to complete this project. They all ensured that the people of Capiz would be protected this time around from future onslaughts of devastating weather, and they did it with the current challenges posed by the pandemic."

According to the NHA, as of October 2020, out of the planned 123,535 housing units for Region 6, 89,491 have already been completed, with the remaining 22,869 units undergoing construction.

For their part, Pilar mayor Perez expressed the local government's appreciation for the timely assistance of the Duterte administration.

"This proves that the President cares and listens to the pleas for help of the people of Capiz. We are grateful to Cab Sec Karlo Nograles for facilitating communication and coordination with all stakeholders," Perez said.

Meanwhile, Nograles pointed out that "despite the pandemic, we will finish all pending Yolanda-related constructions.That's the clear directive of the President."

He said that he Duterte administration acts and provides concrete solutions to the people of Region 6, especially that this is a known typhoon area.

Nograles vowed that they will continue their work until all the Yolanda housing commitments are completed. (PIA6/With report from CabSec Nograles FB Post)