Talibon, Tubigon, Tagbilaran record highest dengue cases in Bohol

By Rey Anthony H. Chiu

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, June 27 (PIA) -- The populous towns of Talibon, Tubigon, and Tagbilaran City sidled to the list of top three local government units (LGUs) in Bohol with the highest number of dengue cases and deaths this year.

This year, dengue cases in the province rose by 37.83 percent, according to Provincial Health Office Anti-Dengue focal person and nurse Leonidas Saniel.

From January to June 13, 2020, Saniel reported that based on the Provincial Health Office's (PHO) data, Talibon, which used to rank 4th in 2019, now records 376 cases and four deaths.

Tubigon, which ranked sixth in 2019, now climbed to second in the list with 194 cases and a single casualty.

Tagbilaran City retained is position as third in the list of highest dengue cases in both 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, the city had 153 cases and four deaths, while this year, Tagbilaran recorded 159 cases and no deaths.

There was no information, however, if those patients were really city residents, considering that people in the towns would rather go for admission in the city hospitals.

Clarin, which used to be 8th in 2019, ranks 4th this year with 114 dengue cases and zero deaths.

Barging into the list this year is Ubay town with 99 cases and two deaths.

Getafe town, which was not in the top ten in 2019, ranked 6th with 97 cases and one death.

Loon, which ranked 5th in 2019, went down to 7th this year with 91 cases and no deaths.

The remaining LGUs in the top ten list are Anda, with 87 cases, no deaths; Alicla with 79 cases and zero deaths; and Bien Unido with 72 cases and two deaths. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)