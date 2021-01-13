Tail end of Frontal System inundates most parts of Camarines Sur

PILI, CAMARINES SUR, Jan. 12 (PIA) – The tail-end of Frontal System (Shear line) dampened and flooded most parts of Camarines Sur, coupled with the interaction of cold weather and heavy to intense rain showers during the weekend.

This has resulted to the rise of water level and flooding in low-lying areas in the province, specifically noticed in spillways and rivers.

Soil erosion was also reported along national and provincial roads which alerted the Environment, Disaster Management, and Emergency Response Office (EDMERO) of the provincial government. Various MDRRMOs were directed to check on their respective areas of responsibilities to avoid any untoward incident from occurring.

Soil which loosened up from the recent effects of prolonged rain last week resulted to soil erosion along the national highway of Adiangao, San Jose to Ayugao, Presentacion where half of the lane was rendered unpassable at that time.

A minor landslide also occurred at Brgy. Tabiguian, in Caramoan. Portion of soil also eroded in Brgys. Bagacay and Bolaobalite in Tinambac, Camarines Sur. Personnel from MDRRMC Tinambac immediately warned the residents living near the area to temporary vacate the place to spare them from bigger risks.

Just before the weekend wrapped up, the Sangay-tiwi road was temporarily closed due to the falling rocks and soil erosion at Sitio Garang in Brgy. Patitinan, Sagñay, Camarines Sur. Motorists were advised to temporarily take alternate route to avoid being caught up in the falling rocks.

“The said road is now passable to vehicles but we highly advise motorists to avoid passing thru the area for the meantime, especially during night time and rainy days,” EDMERO Chief Luzena Bermeo said.

Water level in various rivers significantly rose specifically in Panicuan, Buenavista River and Pili River, both in the coastal town of Presentacion; Manapot River in Brgy. Cadong and Tabiguian in Caramoan; Antipolo River in Sta.Barbara and Waras River in Sta. Lucia, both in Nabua, Camarines Sur; Camaligan River, Pawili River in Bula and the Bicol River, including the sea coast of Brgy. Sabang, Calabanga, Camarines Sur.

The continuous rain also resulted excess water to over flow and over fill the Himagtocon and San Roque Spillways in Lagonoy, also in San Pedro and Barrera JR spillways in Lupi, Camarines Sur and the Siba-o Calabanga to Carolina, Naga Spillway.

DepEd Cam Sur personnel also reported flooding in Iraya, Elementary School in Iraya, Buhi. Flooding was also reported in Brgy. Ilwaod, in Caramoan. (LSMacatangay, with reports from PDRRMC CamSur,EDMERO-PIAV/Camarines Sur)