Taguig City lgu distributes knee socks to schoolkids to protect them from dengue

By Jimmyley E. Guzman

Published on September 23, 2019

TAGUIG CITY, Sept. 23 (PIA)—The City Government of Taguig distributed knee socks to thousands of schoolkids to protect them from dengue carrying mosquitoes.

A statement from the city’s Health Office said, the distribution of knee socks to youngsters is a part of the “self-protection” measure which is an important component of the 4-S campaign that also includes “Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites,” “Seek early consultation” and “Support fogging/spraying.”

The long socks were distributed to more than 2,800 Daycare, Kinder and Grades 1-3 pupils at EM'S Signal Village Elementary School (ESVES). Some 1,575 female pupils enrolled in Grades 4-6 also received two pairs each of knee socks.

The activity is a part of the city’s Dengue Prevention and Control Program, and will be implemented citywide, according to Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano.

Prior to the socks distribution, teachers and pupils undergo a lecture on signs, symptoms and prevention of dengue.

Cayetano said schools are just one of the key target areas of Taguig’s comprehensive approach in the fight against dengue.

The city also conducted trainings on ovitrap making, that will be installed across the city to prevent the breeding of dengue carrying mosquitoes.

The city government also conducted a massive information campaign utilizing social media and distribution of various information, education, communication (IEC) materials and opened a Dengue Fast Lane and a Dengue Ward at the Taguig Pateros District. (PIA-NCR)