Taal Volcano Eruption Update 26 March 2022 07:45 pm

Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) was raised over Taal Volcano at 8:00 AM today due to phreatomagmatic eruption of the Main Crater between 07:22 AM and 08:59 AM that generated up to 3,000 m-tall eruption plumes. The activity was recorded by 11 of 16 seismic stations of the Taal Volcano Network or TVN as volcanic tremor events that lasted 5 and 86 minutes and as many as 66 discrete explosions were detected by 5 of 7 infrasound stations. Sulfur-smelling wet ashfall was reported on Taal Volcano Island or TVI along the Calauit and Alas-as shorelines and on the lakeshore of Banyaga, Agoncillo, Batangas. There has been no further activity since eruption ceased. The TVN has so far recorded only three (3) low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and five (5) volcanic tremor events that lasted 2-3 minutes for the subsequent observation period.

The Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) status of Taal means that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions. DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas Province be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur. The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited. All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify. Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying over Taal Volcano Island as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and pyroclastic density currents such as base surges may pose hazards to aircraft. DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Taal Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders.