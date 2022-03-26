Taal Volcano Eruption, Philippines, Flash Update #1 (26 Mar 2022)

ADVISORY:

The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as the highrisk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited.

Communities around the Taal Volcano are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog (form of air pollution when sulfur dioxide and other gases and particles emitted by an erupting volcano react with oxygen and moisture in the presence of sunlight) and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.