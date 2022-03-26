Philippines
Taal Volcano Eruption, Philippines, Flash Update #1 (26 Mar 2022)
OVERVIEW: At 0622 HRS UTC+7, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), Taal Volcano Main Crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst which was followed by nearly continuous phreatomagmatic activity that generated plumes 1.5 km high accompanied by volcanic earthquake and infrasound signals.
EXPOSURE: It is estimated that 53,697 people, 10,131 households, and $139 Million (USD) of infrastructure (total replacement value) are within 10 km and more likely to be adversely impacted, and that 2.81 Million people, 531,944 households, and $7.34 Billion (USD) of infrastructure (total replacement value) are 10-30 km from the volcano.
PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:
PHIVOLCS is now raising the alert status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3. This means that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may drive succeeding eruptions.
PHIVOLCS strongly recommends the Taal Volcano Island and highrisk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas Province be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions occur.
ADVISORY:
The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as the highrisk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited.
Communities around the Taal Volcano are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog (form of air pollution when sulfur dioxide and other gases and particles emitted by an erupting volcano react with oxygen and moisture in the presence of sunlight) and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.
Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying over Taal Volcano Island as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and pyroclastic density currents such as base surges may pose hazards to aircraft.
The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates once more information from official sources becomes available.