Taal evacuees return home after Volcano’s status lowered to Alert Level 3

BATANGAS CITY, Jan. 28 - Two weeks after Taal Volcano's eruption, most residents who were housed in temporary shelters have gone home beginning Sunday, Jan. 26 when the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology lowered the volcano's Alert Level 3 from Level 4.

“This serves as a notice for the lowering of Taal Volcano’s status from Alert Level 4 or hazardous eruption imminent to Alert Level 3, decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption,” Phivolcs said in a press briefing.

In a report, the Office of Civil Defense-4A said 165 families in various evacuation sites in Batangas and Laguna have so far returned to their homes as January 27.

The families were previously housed in various evacuation sites in six Batangas towns namely Balayan, Caltagan, Nasugbu, Tuy, Bauan and San Luis. Some 41 families from San Pablo, Laguna have likewise left their temporary shelters.

The return of other evacuees from Tanauan and Batangas cities are still on-going.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is setting its sights on putting up Magiting Assistance Centers to facilitate the distribution of food, shelter, clothing, medicines and basic needs for residents affected by Taal volcano’s eruption in the aftermath of Taal’s reduced alert level.

Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas earlier said residents in towns and cities, except Agoncillo and Laurel, under lockdown are given the option to return to their homes. He later amended the advisory and included the two towns with the clearance to go home except barangays within the seven kilometer danger zone namely: Bilibinwang, Subic Ilaya and Banyaga in Agoncillo and Bugaan East, Buso-buso and Gulod in Laurel.

Under permanent lockdown are areas within the Volcano Island namely: Sitio Tabla, San Isidro in Talisay town; Brgy. Calawit of Balete, Brgy Alas-as and Pulang Bato in San Nicolas.

Mandanas cautioned returning residents of the possibility that Taal will still erupt and advised them to evacuate in an hour when alert level is raised. (PIA Laguna)