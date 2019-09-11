TİKA Volunteers In The Philippines

Within the scope of the “Experience Sharing Program” organized by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), 14 university students renewed the library of the Dar Amanah School, which primarily provides education to Muslim children who were orphaned as a result of civil war and clashes initiated by ISIS-supported groups in 2017 in Marawi, a city in the southern Philippines, and brought to Manila.

The volunteers had the opportunity to meet the students during a program organized by the school's administrators. Following the program, the volunteers conveyed the greetings of the Turkish people and handed out gift packages with stationery to the students. The volunteers then completed the renovation and furnishing of the school library, which previously could not be used by the students due to insufficient physical conditions, so that it provides better service and handed it over as ready to be used.

In the continuation of the Experience Sharing Program, the volunteers visited the Elsie Gaches Village Center for Disabled People, which is affiliated with the Philippines Government and serves a total of 610 people with disabilities.

The volunteers spent time with disabled children during the visit to the Center for Disabled People, organized social activities and competitions, and gave out gifts. Moreover, they donated medicines to the clinic in the Complex.

On the last day of the Experience Sharing Program, the volunteers visited the Pangarap Association, which was established in 1995 and provides nursery services for the children of low-income families, spent time with the children there, and distributed gift packages.