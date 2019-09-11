11 Sep 2019

TİKA Volunteers In The Philippines

Report
from Government of Turkey
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

Within the scope of the “Experience Sharing Program” organized by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), 14 university students renewed the library of the Dar Amanah School, which primarily provides education to Muslim children who were orphaned as a result of civil war and clashes initiated by ISIS-supported groups in 2017 in Marawi, a city in the southern Philippines, and brought to Manila.

The volunteers had the opportunity to meet the students during a program organized by the school's administrators. Following the program, the volunteers conveyed the greetings of the Turkish people and handed out gift packages with stationery to the students. The volunteers then completed the renovation and furnishing of the school library, which previously could not be used by the students due to insufficient physical conditions, so that it provides better service and handed it over as ready to be used.

In the continuation of the Experience Sharing Program, the volunteers visited the Elsie Gaches Village Center for Disabled People, which is affiliated with the Philippines Government and serves a total of 610 people with disabilities.

The volunteers spent time with disabled children during the visit to the Center for Disabled People, organized social activities and competitions, and gave out gifts. Moreover, they donated medicines to the clinic in the Complex.

On the last day of the Experience Sharing Program, the volunteers visited the Pangarap Association, which was established in 1995 and provides nursery services for the children of low-income families, spent time with the children there, and distributed gift packages.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.