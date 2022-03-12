Symposium Report: The Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Vulnerable Communities in the Philippines

Executive Summary

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the loss of millions of lives, disrupted the global economy, and created secondary impacts on livelihoods, education, and mental health across the globe. No country or economic group has been immune to the direct impacts of the pandemic, but marginalized communities are particularly vulnerable to the secondary impacts including some public health measures like extended lockdowns. Marginalized populations are those excluded from mainstream social, economic, educational, political, and/or cultural life. They can be excluded or discriminated due to multiple factors such as their race, ethnicity, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, religion, language, and/or displacement, among others. The Harvard Humanitarian Initiative's (HHI) Resilient Communities Program sought to understand how vulnerable or marginalized communities in the Philippines experienced COVID-19, and how communities coped and adapted in response to direct and indirect effects of COVID-19, including public health measures. To do this, HHI invited Filipino authors exploring this central question to submit papers for consideration to be selected to present and share in a symposium. In addition to its research objectives, the symposium sought to connect researchers and practitioners to create a network of professionals dedicated to serving the needs of marginalized communities in the country.

HHI released a call for papers through academic networks, news and social media. A total of 60 papers were reviewed and nine were selected for presentation. Nine research teams presented their work during a live online symposium. To explore the findings, the symposium included three breakout sessions organized thematically. The first group focused on livelihoods, the second group on health, and the third on social vulnerability. Each group discussed four questions focused on identifying effective measures to protect marginalized groups at the local and national level, the role academia plays in this regard, the steps needed to be taken to protect marginalized groups, and how this network of researchers might work together in the future. Conversations were facilitated by HHI faculty and results of each discussion were reported back in plenary.

Reflections offered by the authors in the discussions of each question are derived from their own research experience with the community or communities each worked with. Authors engaged with a multitude of different kinds of vulnerable communities including seafarers, household domestic workers, garment industry workers, the homeless, indigenous peoples, the elderly, and displaced communities. While these different types of vulnerable communities have unsurprisingly different experiences and needs, common themes emerge from their disparate experiences and their varied approaches to coping with the pandemic provide interesting insights that other kinds of vulnerable or marginalized groups may be able to learn from.