SurSur town forms task force to end insurgency

By 36IB, Phil. Army

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur, Nov. 12 -- The local government unit (LGU) of Carmen created recently the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) held at the municipal hall, Carmen, this province.

Mayor Jane Plaza, the chairperson of the Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC) and Municipal Development Council (MDC), said the activity aims to formally organize its members for the full implementation of the said task force to combat insurgency in the municipality.

The meeting discussed the clustering of the duties and responsibilities of the MTF-ELCAC following the implementation of the Executive Order No. 70 that the government shall prioritize and harmonize the delivery of basic services and social development packages in conflict-affected areas and vulnerable communities.

Mayor Plaza said the creation of the task force will help the town in solving insurgency because peace and development can only be attained if the insurgency problem in the area is solved.

“There can be no development without peace, and there can be no peace without development. The convergence of all efforts and resources is needed to solve insurgency,” Mayor Plaza said.

MTF-ELCAC Carmen plans to implement the said EO down to the barangay level.

According to reports, Carmen town has been considered as an insurgency-affected municipality, four of its barangays were categorized as rebel-influenced including the sitios.

It can be recalled that a major encounter happened in the municipality, which resulted in four rebels killed and captured six high powered firearms and various war materials just recently this year.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Jezreel Diagmel, Commander of 36IB, lauded the members of the MPOC and MDC of Carmen for their bold move to end the local communist armed conflict in their municipality.

"The action of the Municipality of Carmen to end insurgency will pave the way for lasting peace in their communities. The delivery of basic services and social development packages of the government will be a priority to achieve a conflict resilient and an insurgency free community," he said.

"I'm calling the local chief executives in the province of Surigao del Sur to emulate the same act of courage to eradicate the menace that destroys our economy and abuse our democracy. Let us converge our efforts towards a long and lasting peace that every peace-loving Surigaonon is longing for, " Lt. Col. Diagmel added. (Lt. Jonald Romorosa, CMO, 36IB/PIA-Surigao del Sur)