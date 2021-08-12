Supporting people affected by conflict and COVID-19: ICRC activities in the Philippines, January-July 2021

From January to July 2021, we continued to help people affected by armed conflicts and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to pose major challenges to the Philippines. Despite the vaccination rollout, there were case surges due to new variant threats.

To help overwhelmed health systems, we ensured protective equipment for health workers in COVID-19 referral hospitals in Mindanao, and in isolation centers for detainees. It also quickly assisted the Philippine Red Cross' (PRC) COVID-19 response in support of government efforts to address the surge.